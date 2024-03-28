Pilot program in Brooklyn offers parents stipend to buy books for kids to read at home

NYC education pilot program to provide parents with books to be used at home

NEW YORK -- A new city education program is giving parents money to buy books at home for their kids.

The pilot program was announced Thursday morning by Schools Chancellor David Banks and District 14 Superintendent David Cintron.

With the city's new reading curriculum now fully implemented, their goal is to provide parents with resources and texts to ensure their children's learning doesn't stop when they leave the classroom.

"We call them 'decodable texts,' which are used for repetitious practice of the skills that our youngest learners are learning in school, and parents are also going to be offered a stipend for participation so that they can continue to build out that library at home," Cintron said.

The pilot program started Thursday in District 14, which covers Williamsburg and Greenpoint in Brooklyn.