Ex-boyfriend of Bronx woman found stuffed in suitcase pleads not guilty to murder

Bronx woman's ex-boyfriend pleads not guilty to her murder

The ex-boyfriend of a woman whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase just outside New York City pleaded not guilty to her murder.

Junior Perez Diaz, 46, was arrested one day after 26-year-old Pamela Alcantara's body was discovered in Yonkers.

Bronx woman's family faces her accused killer

Alcantara's family came face-to-face with Perez Diaz at his court hearing on Tuesday, when he pleaded not guilty to murder, manslaughter and kidnapping charges.

"All we want is justice, just that, to let justice work," Alcantara's mother said in Spanish.

Alcantara was reported missing on March 2 after she failed to show up for church, which her family said was completely out of character. Her body was discovered inside a red suitcase on March 6.

Surveillance video showed Perez Diaz carrying the suitcase and his vehicle was spotted by a license plate reader in the area, according to investigators.

Woman went missing after ending relationship with suspect

Alcantara recently ended her relationship with Perez Diaz and she was in the process of moving out of their shared apartment when she went missing, her family said.

Loved ones remember Alcantara as a compassionate young woman who spent time volunteering, visiting hospitals and working at shelters to support survivors of domestic violence.

"Everything is in God's hands. The authorities are doing what they need to do. There will be justice," another family member said.

Perez Diaz is due back in court on June 16.