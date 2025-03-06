Body of missing Bronx woman found inside suitcase in Yonkers

Body of missing Bronx woman found at Saw Mill River Creek in Yonkers

The body of a missing Bronx woman was found inside a suitcase left at Saw Mill River Creek in Yonkers on Thursday morning.

The victim has been identified as 26-year-old Pamela Alcantrera. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Bronx woman asked mom to pray for her before disappearance

Alcantrera was last seen getting into the elevator at her Bronx apartment building Saturday night, her family says.

She was reported missing the next day when she didn't show up for church.

Her family says she made a concerning phone call to her mom last week.

"'Mom, pray for me.' She said that to her last Thursday. She said, 'Mom, I just want you to pray for me.' She was just not saying that she was scared, she just said, 'Mom, I just want you to pray for me,'" a relative told CBS News New York's Alecia Reid.

Police say Alcantrera's ex-boyfriend is a person of interest in her disappearance, and he is being questioned. His car was also found at Saw Mill River Creek.

No charges have been filed at this time.