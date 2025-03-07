Ex-boyfriend arrested in murder of Bronx woman found dead in suitcase in Yonkers

The ex-boyfriend of a Bronx woman who was found dead in a suitcase in Yonkers has been arrested.

Pamela Alcantara's body was found in a red suitcase left at Saw Mill River Creek on Thursday morning, police sources say. The 26-year-old had been reported missing Sunday after she missed church services, which friends say was unusual.

Sources tell CBS News New York Alcantara's ex, 46-year-old Junior Perez Diaz, was seen on surveillance video carrying the red suitcase, and his vehicle was caught by a license plate reader near Saw Mill River Creek.

He was taken into police custody for questioning Thursday, and charged Friday with murder, manslaughter and kidnapping.

Alcantara's cause of death has not yet been determined.

Vigil held for Pamela Alcantara in the Bronx

A vigil for Alcantara was held Friday evening at her apartment building, the last place she was seen alive.

Alcantara's grandfather said in Spanish that the family is devastated.

The victim's family says she had recently broken up with her boyfriend and had plans to move out.

Isa Peguero, the victim's aunt, said she helped Alcantara get a new apartment and a vehicle to get out of a bad relationship.

"We didn't know how bad the situation was. It was really bad, really bad," she said. "He would record in the car and record in the room to hear what she was talking about and who she was talking to."

Alcantara was a chaplain and did outreach in the community. Many of her church friends and family are expected to show support at the vigil.