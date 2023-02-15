Watch CBS News
Vigil held for 2 brothers killed in Bronx shooting

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Vigil held for 2 brothers killed in the Bronx
Vigil held for 2 brothers killed in the Bronx 00:43

NEW YORK -- A vigil was held Tuesday for two brothers who were killed in a shooting in the Bronx last week.

Loved ones were joined by neighbors and community members as they released balloons in the air in memory of 24-year-old Jeremiah Smith and 37-year-old Devren Smith.

They were killed when police say two suspects fired several shots outside a fast food restaurant on East Tremont Avenue on Friday afternoon.

"Our family was broken, our spirits was broken, but our strength, our strength is the reason why we're able to stand here," one woman said. "I have a son to raise alone. He's 6 months old, spitting image of his father and uncle."

Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and manslaughter.

Two others were injured in the shooting. They are expected to be OK.

