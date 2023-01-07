Bronx man Jose Ortiz charged with murder and manslaughter in deadly double stabbing

NEW YORK -- Police have made an arrest after a deadly stabbing in the Bronx.

A man was stabbed in the chest and a woman was stabbed in the arm Saturday night inside a building on University Avenue in the Highbridge section.

The two victims were taken to Lincoln hospital, where the man, identified as 45-year-old Tyrone Quick, was pronounced dead. The woman was in stable condition.

Jose Ortiz, 65, faces numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder.

There was no immediate word on what led to the stabbing.