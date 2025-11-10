Bronx residents in need wait on long food pantry lines in the rain as government shutdown lurches toward end

Lawmakers are returning to Washington after a small group of Senate Democrats voted with Republicans Sunday night to move forward with legislation that will end the shutdown, House Speaker Mike Johnson said.

Final passage could be days away.

The Trump administration has renewed its appeal to the Supreme Court to keep full SNAP payments frozen while the government is shut down. A ruling is expected Tuesday.

Long lines remained at food pantries Monday. People waited in the rain in a long line at the Project Bravo food pantry at Montefiore Medical Center in the Norwood section of the Bronx. Organizers say even though demand has doubled, the amount of food they are getting has not.

Volunteer Temaari McFeil said she was excited to hear that a deal to end the shutdown might be in the works.

"I was excited because, I'm not going to lie, even though I'm a volunteer, I am on SNAP. So I was very, very hopeful. I have seen some people got it, some people haven't," McFeil said, adding that she is unemployed and had been looking into health plans under the Affordable Care Act because she just turned 26.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says there will be rising health care costs after Affordable Health Care Act subsidies were not included in the bipartisan deal to reopen the government.

"That sucks, because it's kind of like telling people OK, do you want to be healthy or do you wanna be fed?" McFeil said.

Sharon Robinson said she has no choice but to go to pantries because she has no food stamps for November.

"I gotta go around to different food pantries, go out, panhandle. It's bad. It's real bad," she said.

"It should have never gotten to this point. It's so dysfunctional. It's just embarrassing for us as a country," Bronx resident Jonathan Seewald said.