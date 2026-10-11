Friends, family of woman killed in Bronx balcony push are irate suspect has yet to be arraigned

A memorial outside of Nathaly Ramirez's Bronx apartment building has become a place to mourn her and pray for her baby girl.

It has been six days since police say the 23-year-old and her 8-month-old child were pushed from a 15th-floor balcony at 2550 Olinville Ave., in the Allerton section. Ramirez was killed and her baby was badly injured.

Family and friends say they are frustrated that the man accused in the heinous attack has yet to face a judge.

The NYPD arrested Ramirez's ex-boyfriend, 31-year-old Angel Carrasco, on Wednesday night. The Bronx District Attorney's Office confirmed that Carrasco is still in the hospital. It's unclear when he will be arraigned.

Angel Carrasco NYPD

Those who knew Ramirez said the wait is adding on to their pain.

"That man is not crazy. He's not crazy," close friend Darlin Mateo said. "He knew what he was doing when he came through this door."

"We need to take a stand, not only until he is arraigned, to prevent men from abusing women and killing them," community activist Irene Estrada added.

Walking through the pouring rain on Sunday, their voices filled with grief and anger, friends and neighbors demanded justice while struggling to make sense of the tragedy.

At the base of building, where the young mother lost her life, Mateo couldn't contain his grief.

"She was always so inspiring. She always knew what to say," Mateo said.

The tragedy is now shining a direct light on domestic violence, with Ramirez's death serving as a heartbreaking reminder of the urgent need to protect victims before it's too late.

"This happens everywhere, all over New York City. Women and mothers are trying to flee from abusive relationships, and there are not enough protections for them," domestic violence activist Ari Torres said.

"It has been awfully horrible to know that a baby that's less than a year old was thrown down a balcony, a balcony. That could have been me, and I understand the situation completely. And there's a lot of women right now, but we all have the same thing at this time," domestic violence survivor Anna Peralta said.

For Ramirez's loved ones, the message is clear. They want a conviction and for someone to spend the rest of their life behind bars.