Community mourns Bronx mother killed in balcony push

Family members, clergy and domestic violence advocates gathered Saturday to remember 23-year-old Nathaly Ramirez, who authorities say was pushed from a 15th-floor apartment balcony while holding her infant daughter.

The vigil outside the Allerton apartment building where Ramirez died honored her life and served as a call for greater awareness of domestic violence and stronger efforts to prevent it.

The gathering came days after police arrested Angel Carrasco, 31, in connection with Ramirez's death. Carrasco was taken into custody late Wednesday night, authorities said.

Ramirez was holding her daughter when both fell from the balcony of a residential building in the Allerton section of the Bronx on Tuesday. Ramirez's daughter survived the fall.

Balloons were released into the sky as mourners prayed, shared memories and stood in solidarity with Ramirez's family.

Balloons were released into the sky to honor Nathaly Ramirez. CBS News New York

"We've been standing here since day one because we reject everything that happened," said the Rev. Oswald Dennis of the New York Hispanic Clergy Organization. "Everyone is here in solidarity with the family, and we will not stop until we finally get justice."

Earlier in the day, supporters gathered for a purple ribbon ceremony, and members of the Ruff Ryders motorcycle club participated in a memorial ride.

Ramirez's grandmother, Minerva Minaya, remembered her granddaughter as joyful and as someone who remained devoted to her daughter despite facing hardships.

"Nathaly, I knew her as Michelle, My Michelle was the happiest person ever," Minaya said. "She always had a smile of faith, love for everybody, best hugs ever. Even in the midst of her tragedies, she was still thinking about her daughter."

Advocates said the tragedy underscores the need for communities to do more to help victims of domestic violence.

"We gotta do better as a community," one advocate said. "We have to do better."

As the vigil concluded, community members said they would continue supporting Ramirez's surviving daughter while keeping her mother's memory alive.