Suspect ID'd after woman, infant pushed from 15th-floor Bronx balcony, police say

The NYPD has identified a suspect after a mother and child were allegedly pushed from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bronx apartment building Thursday.

The NYPD is searching for Angel Carrasco, 31, in the death of 23-year-old resident Nathaly Ramirez. Ramirez's 8-month-old daughter was critically injured in the fall but is now in stable condition. Carrasco and Ramirez had an on-again, off-again relationship, police believe.

The NYPD identified Angel Carrasco as the man they want to speak after a woman and her baby were allegedly pushed off a 15th-floor balcony in the Bronx. NYPD

The shocking incident took place early Tuesday morning at 2550 Olinville Ave., where Ramirez lived.

Police said they were called just before 3:40 a.m. The caller said there were two people who needed help at the building, and responding officers found Ramirez and her daughter with injuries "consistent with a fall."

A memorial for Nathaly Ramirez grew outside the apartment building where she was killed on Oct. 6, 2026. CBS News New York

Police went on to say that further investigation revealed they were pushed.

One woman said she heard screaming from a nearby apartment.

"I was sleeping and I heard a bunch of noise, dogs barking and yelling, 'Oh my god, please don't do this. Look at my baby's face,'" she said.

Police say 2550 Olinville Ave., in the Allerton section of the Bronx, was the site of a heinous crime during the early morning hours on Oct. 6, 2026. CBS News New York

Another building resident called the incident "devastating."

A makeshift memorial for Ramirez has grown outside the building.

Domestic violence group We All Really Matter, or WARM, held a vigil Tuesday.

A memorial for Nathaly Ramirez grew outside the apartment building where she was killed on Oct. 6, 2026. CBS News New York

"There is a mother who lost her life and infant child who is clinging to life," founder and CEO Stephanie McGraw said. "We know that domestic violence is killing too many women around this city."

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via the Crime Stoppers website or via DM on X, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.