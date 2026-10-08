Suspect arrested for allegedly pushing woman, infant from Bronx balcony, police say

A man was arrested after police said he pushed a mother and child from the 15th-floor balcony of a Bronx apartment building.

Angel Carrasco, 31, was taken into custody late Wednesday night in connection with the death of Nathaly Ramirez, 23. Ramirez's 8-month-old daughter was critically injured in the fall but is now in stable condition.

Carrasco is Ramirez's ex-boyfriend and the baby's father, according to police sources.

He is being charged with murder, attempted murder and assault, the NYPD said.

Officers have been searching for him since he allegedly fled from an apartment complex Tuesday on Olinville Avenue, where Ramirez lived.

Police were called just before 3:40 a.m. They said they found Ramirez and her daughter with injuries "consistent with a fall."

Further investigation revealed the two were pushed.

Residents reported hearing screams and desperate pleas from Ramirez's apartment.

Heartbroken neighbors held vigil in front of the young mother's building, demanding more be done for women dealing with domestic violence.

It's unclear where Carrasco was apprehended and where he is currently being held.