Man who allegedly pushed woman, child from Bronx balcony to be arraigned

The man accused of pushing a woman and her baby off a Bronx balcony is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Police say Angel Carrasco, 31, pushed Nathaly Ramirez, 23, off a 15th-floor balcony as she was holding onto their 8-month-old daughter. Ramirez was killed, and her baby was seriously injured.

Carrasco allegedly ran from the scene but was eventually found at a home after a close acquaintance alerted authorities.

For several days, he was held at a hospital for evaluation. He was charged with murder, attempted murder and assault.

The crime has left the neighborhood shocked, hurt and outraged.

Many came to mourn at candlelight vigils, remembering the young mother and to shine a light on domestic violence.

According to police sources, the couple had a domestic-related history with police, and neighbors reported hearing screams and desperate pleas from Ramirez's apartment before the deadly push.

Friends and family of Ramirez have been frustrated with how long it's taken Carrasco to face a judge. They say the wait for justice has been adding to their pain.