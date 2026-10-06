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Woman dead, child seriously hurt after apparent fall from Bronx building, police say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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A woman was found dead, and a child was seriously hurt after an apparent fall from a Bronx building early Tuesday morning, police said. 

Officers received a call just before 3:40 a.m. about two people needing help at a residential building on Olinville Avenue in the Allerton section. When they arrived, they said they found an unidentified woman and child with injuries "consistent with a fall."

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police took the child to the hospital in critical condition.

It is not clear where in the building the two may have fallen from or how far they fell.

There are no arrests, and the NYPD is continuing to investigate. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

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