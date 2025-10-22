Broadway musicians prepared to strike if deal isn't reached by Thursday deadline

Broadway musicians say they are prepared to strike if they cannot reach a new contract agreement by Thursday.

A potential strike would impact many, but not all, shows, as some are on different contracts.

Negotiations ongoing with Broadway musicians

Negotiators from the Broadway League and Musicians Local 802 are meeting with a mediator Wednesday as they try to get a new deal in place.

The musicians have been working without a contract since Sept. 1, and the union says 98% of members have authorized a strike. They're demanding higher pay, stable health coverage and increased job security.

The Broadway League said in a statement Wednesday, "Good-faith negotiations happen at the bargaining table, not in the press."

"We value our musicians and we are committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done," the statement continued.

Broadway musicians previously went on strike for five days in 2003.

Broadway actors' strike avoided

Last week, the Broadway League and the Actors' Equity Association reached a tentative deal to avoid an actors strike.

While the exact terms of the deal were not announced, the union that represents actors and stage managers had been fighting for more pay, boosted health care contributions and better working conditions.

"We are thankful that our brothers and sisters in labor at Actors' Equity have reached an agreement. Local 802 is still in negotiation for a fair contract, and everything remains on the table, including a strike," Local 802 Union President Robert Suttmann said at the time.