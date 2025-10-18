Broadway League, Actors' Equity Association reach tentative deal to avert strike

The Broadway League and the Actors' Equity Association have a tentative deal in place to avoid a strike, the union said Saturday.

"After a marathon mediation session lasting until 6 a.m., Equity and The Broadway League have reached a tentative agreement on the Production Contract. Now we will bring the deal to our members for ratification, and in the meantime, we are putting our full support behind AFM Local 802 as they work with the League to reach a deal that averts a strike," the union posted on social media.

A mediator was called to the table to attend Friday's session between Equity, whose members include actors and stage managers, and the Broadway League.

"We're pleased to have a reached a tentative agreement on terms both parties are comfortable with. Our focus has been negotiating in good faith at the bargaining table to reach a fair contract and we thank our mediators for their diligent work bringing us together," Jason Laks, President of The Broadway League, said in a statement.

Equity and Musicians Local 802, which is still trying to work out a deal, have been on expired contracts for weeks amid separate negotiations.

Musicians Local 802 voted with 98% in support of authorizing a strike if they cannot reach an agreement with the Broadway League.

In 2007, most shows went dark for 19 days during the most recent stagehands strike. Broadway musicians went on strike for five days in 2003.