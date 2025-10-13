Broadway musicians authorize strike if union negotiations fail

The Broadway League is still negotiating with unions representing actors, stage managers and musicians, but a strike remains on the table.

Musicians Local 802 voted Monday with 98% in support of authorizing a strike, if it comes to that, after their most recent contract expired at the end of August.

The Actors' Equity Association, which represents actors and stage managers, saw its last deal expire September 28.

Key issue in Broadway negotiations

The potential strike would impact most shows, but not all, seeing as some are on different contracts.

"Producers want the show to go on. The actors and musicians want the show to go on," Howard Sherman, a contributor for "The Stage," said. "I don't think people should be in a panic."

The two unions are negotiating separately, but their top issues have some major points in common.

"It's about health care," Sherman said. "Somewhere in the neighborhood of 80% of all shows fail financially. However, those shows are built on people and those people need employment terms that allow them to live their lives."

In response to the unions, the Broadway League released the statement, "Good-faith negotiations happen at the bargaining table, not in the press. We value our musicians and we are committed to working in good faith to get a fair contract done."

A mediator will attend a session for the actors, stage managers and Broadway League on October 17.

Tourists hoping Broadway strike doesn't materialize

Cathy and Bruce McDonald, tourists visiting New York City from Cape North, Nova Scotia, are hoping the sides find a way to band together quickly.

"Most definitely it would affect me coming to the city. That's why we come, to see shows," Cathy McDonald said.

Andy Hoven, a tourist from Seattle, said the workers need a fair wage to keep up with the increasing cost of living.

"I totally understand that they would need to do that, but a long strike would be unfortunate," Hoven said.

Most shows went dark for 19 days during the most recent stagehands strike in 2007.

Broadway musicians went on strike for five days in 2003.