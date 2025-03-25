Brett Gardner's son, Miller Gardner, may have died of asphyxiation after food poisoning, preliminary report says

Preliminary report says son of former Yankee Brett Gardner may have died from asphyxiation

Initial reports into the death of Miller Gardner, the 14-year-old son of former New York Yankee Brett Gardner, indicate he may have died from asphyxiation from possible food poisoning.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency says the findings are preliminary as they wait for a full autopsy and toxicology results.

The family was on vacation at a popular resort on the country's Pacific coast when several of them fell ill.

Brett Gardner and his wife, Jessica, said their son was found dead Friday.

"With heavy hearts we are saddened to announce the passing of our youngest son, Miller. He was 14 years old and has left us far too soon after falling ill along with several other family members while on vacation. We have so many questions and so few answers at this point, but we do know that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on the morning of Friday, March 21st. Miller was a beloved son and brother and we cannot yet comprehend our life without his infectious smile. He loved football, baseball, golf, hunting, fishing, his family and his friends. He lived life to the fullest every single day. We are so thankful to all who have reached out to offer support and encouragement during this difficult time and we are confident our faith, family, and friends will help us navigate this unimaginable loss. Our prayers go out to Miller's teammates and friends, as well as to all other families who have lost a child far too soon as we share their grief. Please respect our wishes for privacy as we mourn and search for healing."

Brett Gardner played his entire 14-year career with the Yankees before retiring after the 2021 season. He was a 2015 American League All-Star and he won a Gold Glove in 2016.

The Yankees said in statement Miller Gardner "had a spark in his eyes, an outgoing and feisty personality, and a warm and loving nature."