Breaking down Knicks-Heat: AP beat writer Brian Mahoney talks to CBS News New York

NEW YORK -- Through the first two games of their Eastern Conference playoff series, the Knicks and Miami Heat have proven to be an even match, despite each missing a key player for one game.

The Knicks were without Julius Randle during their seven-point loss in Game 1 and the Heat were minus all-everything Jimmy Butler in their 111-105 defeat on Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

It remains to be seen if Butler, who rolled an ankle near the end of Game 1, will be in the lineup when the series shifts to Miami for Game 3 on Saturday.

Knicks beat writer Brian Mahoney of The Associated Press joined CBS News New York on Wednesday afternoon to discuss the first two games of the series and what to expect going forward.

Please watch the interview on the video player above.