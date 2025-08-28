Watch CBS News
Driver charged in deadly BQE motorcycle crash that killed off-duty officer

By
Renee Anderson
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in motorcycle crash on BQE, police say
Off-duty NYPD officer killed in motorcycle crash on BQE, police say

A driver is facing charges following a deadly motorcycle crash that shut down part of the Brooklyn-Queens Expressway on Wednesday. 

The crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. on the westbound side of the expressway near Exit 27 and Atlantic Avenue. 

Police said an off-duty NYPD officer was killed when his motorcycle collided with a box truck. 

The box truck driver initially left the scene of the crash, police said. 

Police later arrested 30-year-old Carlos Almanzar Toribio on charges of leaving the scene of a deadly crash and operating an unregistered vehicle without a license plate. 

The off-duty officer's name has not been released. 

