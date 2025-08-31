Boil water advisory lifted for most in Paterson and Prospect Park, New Jersey

More than 100,000 people are still under boil water advisory in Paterson, N.J. area

A boil water advisory in New Jersey impacting more than 100,000 people in the Paterson area has been partially lifted after the third water main break this month.

The Passaic Valley Water Commission said Sunday it lifted the advisory for all customers in the Borough of Prospect Park and most in Paterson.

Officials said extensive testing in coordination with state environmental and health officials confirmed the water safe is to drink in both municipalities, expect for some parts of Paterson.

The streets that remain under the boil water advisory are: Katz Avenue; Kearney Street between Katz and Granite; Granite Avenue between Redwood and West Broadway; West Broadway between Katz and Granite; and Jasper Street between Katz and Granite.

Officials said they are interconnected with Manchester Utilities Authority, which has not lifted its boil water advisory on customers, including those in Haledon and North Haledon.

People in these areas should continue boiling their water for at least one minute until further notice, officials said.

How to ensure clean water is flowing

Passaic Valley Water Commission officials urge customers to take these steps to ensure clean water flows after a boil water advisory is lifted:

Run all cold-water faucets for about 8–10 minutes to flush service connections and interior plumbing.

Thoroughly clean or replace showerheads and faucet aerators (screens).

Drain and refill your hot water heater (set to a minimum of 120°F to reduce the risk of Legionella

Empty and clean automatic ice makers, water dispensers, and water chillers. Run ice makers through a full 24-hour cycle and discard the ice.

Flush refrigerator water dispensers for at least five minutes. Check manufacturer recommendations for filter replacement.

Regenerate or service water softeners/cartridge filters as recommended by the manufacturer.

Drain and refill water reservoirs in tall buildings.