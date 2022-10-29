Watch CBS News
Local News

Blue Card Foundation, nonprofit that helps Holocaust survivors, returns to New York City Marathon as official sponsor

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A New York City-based nonprofit is trying to push back against recent antisemitism across the country and in the Tri-State Area.

The Blue Card Foundation is returning to the TCS New York City Marathon as an official sponsor this year.

The charity provides financial assistance to Holocaust survivors in the New York area, many of whom are over the age of 77 and struggle to afford basic needs like food and health care.

Charlotte Bickley, a runner for Team Blue Card, spoke to CBS2 about the importance of unity and support.

"I think that the more people that even aren't Jewish and want to help Jewish people, the better it is to just stop any anti-hate amongst any community," Bickley said.

The New York City Marathon takes place next Sunday, Nov. 6.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 6:21 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.