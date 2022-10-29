Blue Card Foundation, nonprofit that helps Holocaust survivors, returns to New York City Marathon as official sponsor

NEW YORK -- A New York City-based nonprofit is trying to push back against recent antisemitism across the country and in the Tri-State Area.

The Blue Card Foundation is returning to the TCS New York City Marathon as an official sponsor this year.

The charity provides financial assistance to Holocaust survivors in the New York area, many of whom are over the age of 77 and struggle to afford basic needs like food and health care.

Charlotte Bickley, a runner for Team Blue Card, spoke to CBS2 about the importance of unity and support.

"I think that the more people that even aren't Jewish and want to help Jewish people, the better it is to just stop any anti-hate amongst any community," Bickley said.

The New York City Marathon takes place next Sunday, Nov. 6.