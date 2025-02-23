Watch "Preserving New York's Black History," a Black History Month special

Black history is New York City history. Everywhere you look, you see how African Americans helped shape and mold the city.

Allen Devlin hosts CBS News New York's Black History Month special, "Preserving New York's Black History."

Here are some of the featured stories:

Before the Upper West Side was home to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, it was home to the San Juan Hill neighborhood, a community filled with rich African-American and Caribbean culture, but in the 1950s, the vibrant neighborhood was part of a large-scale urban renewal project that led to the demolition of the neighborhood and the displacement of its residents.

Community reporter Hannah Kliger tells the story of two Brooklyn sisters who rose up to become trailblazers decades ahead of their time: Dr. Susan Smith McKinney Steward, the first Black woman to practice medicine in New York state, and Sarah Garnet, the first Black female principal of a New York City Public School.

Another Brooklyn great is responsible for what millions of New Yorkers do every single day: take the subway. Transportation reporter Elijah Westbrook shows us how one man's multiple inventions are playing a massive role in our lives.

A special exhibition at Manhattan's Museum of Broadway spotlights Black storytellers. Arts and entertainment reporter Dave Carlin takes us inside to learn the history, feel the joy and see the inspiration.

A Queens neighborhood was once dubbed "Black Hollywood East" for its many celebrities. Community reporter Elle McLogan shows us how the landmarked historic district of Addisleigh Park endures as a symbol of resilience and pride.

One institute in Harlem is dedicated to the achievements of African Americans every single day of the year. As the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture marks its 100th year in the neighborhood, community reporter Jessi Mitchell shows us how a new generation of librarians is preserving history.

