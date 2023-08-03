Solar-powered Biggie Smalls sculpture unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn

New Biggie Smalls art sculpture unveiled in Downtown Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Hip-hop legend Christopher Wallace, also known as Biggie Smalls, got a hometown tribute in Downtown Brooklyn on Wednesday.

The community unveiled an interactive art sculpture of Wallace in Cadman Plaza East.

The sculpture is solar-powered, playing a mix of music from the Notorious B.I.G.

It will be on display until November.