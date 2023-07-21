New York City to celebrate 50th anniversary of hip-hop with summer block parties

Mayor Adams announces block parties to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop

NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams on Thursday announced a series of block parties this summer to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop.

The mayor, wearing a track suit and ball cap, was joined by hip-hop icon KRS-One.

The series will kick off Aug. 5 in Brooklyn, then head to Queens on Aug. 6 and the Bronx on Aug. 12. Additional events will be announced at a later date.

They'll feature renowned DJs, street art installations and much more.

The Bronx is considered the birthplace of hip-hop.

For more information, visit 5x5blockparty.com.