#BetterTogether: Valerie Fund Walk & 5k Run steps off Saturday in Verona, N.J.

By John Elliott

/ CBS New York

VERONA, N.J. -- The Valerie Fund Walk and 5k Run gets underway Saturday in Verona, New Jersey. 

For 46 years, the organization has been helping children battling cancer and blood disorders. Their primary mission is to help families get life-saving care close to home at eight centers in New York and New Jersey.

CBS2 is a proud partner of the event under our #BetterTogether campaign, and our own John Elliott and Vanessa Murdock will be the emcees. 

It's organization's biggest fundraiser, and the goal is to raise $1 million.    

CLICK HERE for more information.

John Elliott
First published on September 16, 2022 / 10:42 AM

