The Valerie Fund Walk and 5k Run returns Sept. 17

VERONA, N.J. - When a child is diagnosed with cancer, it impacts the whole family. The Valerie Fund makes sure families get treated with the most comprehensive care, close to home.

The Valerie Fund relies on the dollars raised at their annual walk/run to help the children who live in our community. The Walk and 5K Run will support The Valerie Fund's mission to provide comprehensive health care for children with cancer and blood disorders. Every step you walk or run and every dollar you raise helps at The Valerie Fund Centers. Patients receive far more than treatment for their physical illnesses. The Valerie Fund's philosophy is that to truly heal the children with whose care we are entrusted, we must treat them emotionally, socially, and developmentally, as well as medically.

Join John Elliott and Vanessa Murdock at this year's Walk/Run in Verona, New Jersey!

For more information, CLICK HERE.