Venezuelan migrant accused of shooting 2 NYPD officers arraigned. Bizarre new details revealed.

NEW YORK -- The man accused of shooting two NYPD officers earlier this month was arraigned at Queens County Criminal Court on Wednesday after a grand jury returned attempted first-degree murder charges.

Bernardo Raul Castro Mata, 19, entered the courtroom in a wheelchair, with his right arm cuffed to it.

Mata was indicted for shooting Officer Richard Yarusso and Officer Christopher Abreu in early June in East Elmhurst as they tried to pull him over while he was on a scooter and going the wrong way on a one-way street, prosecutors said.

"One of [the police officers] was shot point blank in the abdomen, one in the leg. Despite that, they continued to make the arrest," Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. "It was alleged the scooter was unregistered, unlicensed. He was not wearing a helmet."

Mata says it's common for gang members to shoot at police in Venezuela

According to court documents, Mata, who lived in a migrant shelter and remains in custody at Bellevue Hospital, told detectives he's a member of a Venezuelan gang and that guns are smuggled into shelters through food delivery packages to avoid metal detectors. He also said it's common practice for Tren de Aragua members to shoot at police officers because Venezuelan officers shoot at gang members for minor infractions.

However, he plead not guilty, claiming the gun wasn't his and it accidentally went off during the encounter with police.

Prosecutors read several statements they say he made to investigators.

"I knew there was a gun in the bag. When the cops stopped me, I ran because I was scared," a prosecutor said.

Detectives say Mata had previous encounters with police and when he was arrested, he had two stolen credit cards on him that linked him to other crimes.

NYPD officers show up en masse to support wounded officers

At Wednesday's arraignment, dozens of officers were in and out of the courtroom in a show of solidarity.

"Anyone who attacks a police officer needs to be prosecuted, sentenced and then deported," PBA President Patrick Hendry said.

CBS New York was told the officers are still home recovering.

Mata is due back in court on Sept. 16.