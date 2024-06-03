Watch CBS News
2 NYPD officers shot overnight in Queens; Suspect also wounded, police say

By Christina Fan, Elijah Westbrook

NEW YORK - Two NYPD officers were shot overnight in East Elmhurst, Queens. Police say a suspect was also shot. 

The shooting happened shortly before 1:45 a.m. Monday at the intersection of 89th Street and 23rd Avenue. 

One officer was shot in the torso, and the other was shot in the leg, police say. Both were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say the suspect was shot once in the ankle and was also hospitalized in stable condition.

So far, no further details about the shooting have been released. 

NYPD officials are expected to hold a press conference around 5:45 a.m. CBS New York has live team coverage from the scene and the hospital for the latest updates on this developing story. 

First published on June 3, 2024 / 4:40 AM EDT

