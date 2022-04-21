Ben Vereen lends his star power and voice to "We Sing for Ukraine"

NEW YORK - One of Broadway's biggest stars is speaking out - and singing - to show support for Ukrainians.

Ben Vereen told CBS2's Dave Carlin how he's helping.

Vereen, the stage and screen star, is back in Midtown. He's just finished season two of the CBS sitcom "B Positive" which films in Los Angeles.

Every chance he gets, he races here.

"This is the heart, pulse of the nation right here," Vereen said.

Carlin sat down with him in Midtown's Redeye Grill to talk about his latest project.

The fundraising anthem "We Sing for Ukraine" got a Broadway spin, featuring his lead vocals backed up by a choir.

"We put together this video which pretty much talks about the people's plight that they're going through," Vereen said. "[There's] a link to take you to UNICEF or the Abundance International. We can help heal this planet if we could join together."

Vereen has power to make things happen. He's been a star since the early 1970s. Appearing in "Roots" on TV was a breakthrough, coming after he found great success on stage.

In theater exhibits like one at the Civilian Hotel, you will Ben Vereen from his triumph in Broadway musical "Pippin" from 1972. This is the first time, with "B Positive," he's been in a sitcom as a series regular.

"I've never done a sitcom. I've been a guest," Vereen said. "I work with an amazing cast of people."

Carlin asked Vereen about a moment from "B Positive" that stays with him.

"For Peter, who I play, who is a professor, he's fighting Alzheimer's," Veren said. "And we realize he has a secret... it's quite touching."

At age 75, Vereen says he'll revive his cabaret act next year, and more TV and film projects are lined up.

Look for this Broadway luminary to belt it out anytime he can lend his voice and boost a cause he cares about.

For more information on "We Sing for Ukraine," CLICK HERE.