1 person critically hurt in fire in the Bronx

NEW YORK -- One person was critically injured in a fire in the Bronx on Wednesday.

Firefighters arrived at an apartment building on Hoffman Street in the Belmont section just before 7 p.m.

The fire was on the third floor of the five-story building.

Investigators are still trying to determine how the fire started.