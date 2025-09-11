Queens double homicide suspect expected to be charged with murder today

The man accused of killing an elderly couple and setting them on fire in their Queens home is expected to be charged with two counts of murder on Thursday.

Jamel McGriff, who is being held at the 107th Precinct, was taken into custody on Wednesday evening at West 44th Street and Seventh Avenue in Times Square following a three-day manhunt.

Police say transactions from a stolen credit card and surveillance video led them to him.

Husband and wife found dead in Bellerose, Queens home

McGriff is accused of killing 76-year old Frank Olton and his 77-year-old wife, Maureen, inside their Bellerose, Queens, home on Monday. Investigators say he forced his way in, robbed them, and set the house on fire before leaving them for dead.

Surveillance video obtained by CBS News New York shows the suspect entering and leaving the home, before the fire.

Police said Frank Olton was found tied to a pole in the basement, and his wife was found on the first floor.

Police said the suspect had knocked on someone else's door and asked to charge his cellphone but was turned down before approaching the victims' home.

Suspect has lengthy criminal history, sources say

McGriff has 17 arrests dating to 1998, including convictions for robbery and sex assault. He was out on parole after spending 16 years in prison and was wanted for two other robberies in Manhattan just this summer.

Neighbors in Queens said they're pleased he's off the streets.

"It's a relief that he is in custody. We have neighbors who are extremely nervous because we weren't sure if he would return to the scene of the crime," neighbor Lourdes Villanueva Hartrick said.

"These people, all they try to do is open their hearts and open their homes for somebody, and something like this happens," neighbor Thomas Pomposello added.