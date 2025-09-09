NYPD searching for person of interest after Queens couple found dead in house fire

Police searching for person of interest after deadly Queens fire

Police are searching for a person of interest after two people were found dead in a Queens house fire.

Surveillance video shows the person they're searching for. He's described as a man in his 30s with a medium build last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and blue sneakers.

The investigation comes after FDNY firefighters responded to a 911 call around 3:30 p.m. Monday for a house fire on 254th Street near 87th Road in Bellerose.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames, and one neighbor said the fire was shooting from a window.

"The best neighbors you could have"

Once the flames were extinguished, official said they discovered the bodies of a 77-year-old man and 78-year-old woman inside the home.

The medical examiner's office was on the scene and will investigate their causes of death.

Members of the NYPD's Crime Scene Unit and the fire marshal's office could also be seen combing for evidence.

Neighbors identified the victims as a husband and wife who lived there for decades.

"The best neighbors you could have. He was like the nicest guy in the world," neighbor John Ruiz said.

"Friendly, I saw him a lot more than her -- garbage, cars, walking outside the house. During COVID, they were out every night clapping when everybody was out at 5 o'clock. Basically, kept to themselves," another neighbor added.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website. All calls are kept confidential.

