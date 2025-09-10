Manhunt for suspect intensifies after Queens couple killed by man going door-to-door, police say

The New York City Police Department is on day three of a manhunt for an armed and dangerous suspect accused of killing a couple in Bellerose, Queens and then torching their house with their bodies inside.

Police say they're searching for 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, who was out on parole following a 16-year prison sentence for robbery. He is a registered sex offender and is also wanted in two armed robberies this summer in Manhattan.

Law enforcement sources tell CBS News New York that McGriff has 17 arrests on record, dating back to 1998, and 11 convictions.

Video shows McGriff interact with victim

Surveillance video shows the moment victim Frank Olton, 76, opened his back gate and interacted with the suspect walking down the sidewalk.

Police said Olton let the man into the gate and into the home after he asked to charge his cellphone. Five hours later, the suspect was seen leaving the house, as smoke began to billow from inside.

Fire crews arrived to find the bodies of Frank Olton and his 77-year-old wife, Maureen.

"Mr. Olton was found in the basement, tied to a poll with multiple stab wounds. Mrs. Olton was found on the first floor with severe burns," NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said Tuesday.

Oltons remembered as exemplary neighbors

Police said the suspect had knocked on someone else's door but was turned down before approaching the Oltons.

Neighbors remembered the victims as parents and grandparents who lived there for decades.

"Everybody knew Frank, the guy with the straw hat that said hi to everybody. That's just who he was. If he could help and can help, he would," said neighbor John Ruiz.

While McGriff remains on the run, police ask people to call 911 if they see him. Tips can also be shared with the NYPD Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or 1-888-57-PISTA (74782) for Spanish. You can also submit a tip via their website.