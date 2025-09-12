Bellerose, Queens community gathers to mourn beloved couple killed in their home

A community in Queens is gathering Friday night for a candlelight vigil for a couple killed in their home before it was set on fire.

Frank Olton, 76, and Maureen Olton, 77, are being honored at their home, where they were both killed earlier this week.

The Oltons were staples in the community. While the community mourns the beloved couple, the Queens district attorney's office says they will prosecute the suspect, 42-year-old Jamel McGriff, to the fullest extent of the law.

Jamel McGriff appears in court on Sept. 11, 2025. Kevin C. Downs/Pool

McGriff faces multiple charges including murder, kidnapping and arson. He was captured on video forcing his way into the Oltons' home. McGriff has 17 priors, and has been arrested numerous times for robbery, including a commercial robbery where he sexually abused an employee.

McGriff was on parole for a separate robbery, and identified in a recent robbery, at the time the Oltons were killed.

New details of how police caught suspect James McGriff

Law enforcement officials said they were able to track McGriff's location in real time as he used the victims' credit card to go to the movies in Times Square. Detectives were immediately dispatched to the theater.

"We were able to obtain video images of exactly what he was wearing. We were able to broadcast that to every police officer in New York City, a picture of what he was wearing. At the time it was very distinctive. A group of NYPD officers that were assigned to the Times Square pickpocket team saw him in the area and contacted two uniformed officers to assist them in the apprehension, and that is how he was caught," NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said.