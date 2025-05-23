Jones Beach Air Show returns for 2025 this Memorial Day Weekend. See the schedule.
The Jones Beach Air Show is back for 2025 on Long Island. The Memorial Day Weekend tradition will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds and many other military performers.
The holiday weekend also signals the unofficial start of summer, and the upcoming concerts at Jones Beach Theater.
What time is the Jones Beach Air Show?
The show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 24 and Sunday, May 25.
A practice session was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Friday, as long as the weather cooperates.
"Please keep in mind that today is a rehearsal. The decision to fly is at the discretion of the pilot in command and not guaranteed," organizers wrote online.
Admission for the weekend is free, but parking costs $10.
Thunderbirds schedule 2025
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds are the headliner for this year's Four Leaf Air Show in Wantagh. They will be joined by the U.S. Army Golden Knights Parachute Team, along with the U.S. Navy F-35C Tac Demonstration Team, the U.S. Coast Guard, the 106th Rescue Wing NY Air National Guard HC – 130 / HH 60 Demonstration Team and the SUNY Farmingdale State College Flying Rams.
From here, the iconic Thunderbirds will travel to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado, followed by stops at Beale Air Force Base in California and in Dayton, Ohio.
CLICK HERE to see their full schedule for the season.
Jones Beach Theater summer concerts
The Northwell at Jones Beach Theater summer concert series kicks off later this month, with country music star Luke Bryan performing on Saturday, May 31.
Other big names this summer include Halsey, Dave Matthews Band, Wiz Khalifa and Sean Paul, Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and many more.
- Luke Bryan - May 31, 2025
- Halsey - June 1, 2025
- Dave Matthews Band - June 11, 2025
- Simple Minds - June 13, 2025
- Keith Urban & Chase Matthew - June 14, 2025
- The Beach Boys - July 5, 2025
- Wiz Khalifa & Sean Paul - July 9, 2025
- Kidz Bop Live Certified - July 11, 2025
- Thomas Rhett - July 12, 2025
- Creed & Daughtry - July 15, 2025
- Summer of Loud with Killswitch Engage + Parkway Drive - July 20, 2025
- Big Time Rush - July 23, 2025
- Pantera - July 26, 2025
- Nelly + Ja Rule & Eve - July 27, 2025
- Willie Nelson & Bob Dylan + Outlaw Music Fest - Aug 1, 2025
- Goo Goo Dolls & Dashboard Confessional - Aug 2, 2025
- The Offspring + Jimmy Eat World & New Found Glory - Aug 3, 2025
- Doobie Brothers + Coral Reefer Band - Aug 10, 2025
- Neil Young - Aug 23, 2025
- Papa Roach & Rise Against - Sept 13, 2025
CLICK HERE for tickets and more information.