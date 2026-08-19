Bayonne, N.J., bursting with Little League World Series pride

It's a big day for Bayonne as their team heads to the Little League World Series for the first time in history.

At Marty Reed Memorial Stadium, fans, friends and family loaded onto buses bound for Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Lovers of Bayonne Little League showed up to support their 12U all-stars, who are already in Williamsport.

"They're energetic. They bring everything to the field," fan Pete Amadeo said.

"We have a lot of faith in these kids, and these kids have grown together, and they fight for each other every step of the way," Bayonne Little League vice president Joseph Van Horn said. "They will not be beaten."

They haven't been beaten this season, and took home the state championship and rallied to claim the title Metro champions.

The family of third baseman A.J. Tapia says dreams are coming true.

"I was crying, too. I was crying with my brother and my mom," said his sister Ciara.

"Viva Bayonne," said grandmother Rosa Chalen.

"I can't get enough. I'm really proud of my nephew," aunt Roseangela Chalen said. "Baby, I wish you the best. I love you."

At the Little League World Series, as far as these fans are concerned, it's Bayonne vs. everybody. Fans headed to the game will be wearing new swag they lined up to buy Wednesday morning, and chants of "Let's go Bayonne" will grow louder.

"It means a lot, because I know next year I'm probably going to be there," 10-year-old Landon Rodriguez said.

"They're just a special group, and I'm proud they made it this far," 8-year-old Mateo Somoza said.

"It's really cool. It's gonna be a good experience. I hope Bayonne wins ," 10-year-old Patrick Van Horn said.

Claire Van Horn, 7, agreed.

"Bayonne is going to do something incredible," she said.

Bayonne battles the New England Champs from Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Wednesday night.