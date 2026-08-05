Undefeated Bayonne, N.J., Little League team hoping to reach the World Series

The undefeated Bayonne 12U Little League team from New Jersey is heading to the Metro Region Tournament with their sights set on the Little League World Series.

The team of 12-year-olds advanced to the tournament after winning the New Jersey State Championship for the first time in Bayonne history. It was a hard-fought season, going 10-0 and outscoring opponents 98-16 in the postseason so far.

"We are undefeated, almost mercying every team in every game," player Leandro Anaya said.

The community came together Wednesday to wish the young talent good luck at a send-off celebration and pizza party.

"You guys deserve this. You're not only representing yourself, you're representing this whole city. We're so proud of you," Bayonne Mayor Sharon Ashe-Nadrowski said.

"It's not the end. This is just the beginning," Coach Gabe Garcia said. "Our boys have worked tirelessly, practicing every day to get to this position here."

The Bayonne 12U Little League team won the New Jersey State Championship for the first time in city history in 2026. Lynne Klimkowski

As for the players, they can't wait to climb the next mountain: the Metro Regional in Bristol, Connecticut, on Aug. 8.

"I'm very pumped. We've had struggles in the past season, so I think this year is our year," player Jett Bridges said.

"I never thought I would make it this far in Little League," Leandro said. "I only dreamed of making it this far."

While history has already been made, these Little Leaguers are dead set on making history again.

"I love this team. I would never choose any other city or state to play with," Leandro said.

The Metro Region Tournament consists of six games and runs from Aug. 8-14.

Port Washington, Long Island, will take on Lincoln, Rhode Island, in Game 1 on Saturday afternoon. Bayonne will face Darien, Connecticut, in Game 2 of the tournament at 7 p.m. Saturday.

The winner of the tournament advances to the Little League World Series.