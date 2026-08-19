Bridgewater, Mass., loses first game of Little League World Series to New Jersey on walk-off home run

Bridgewater, Massachusetts, lost their first game in the Little League World Series 2-1 on a walk-off home run against Bayonne, New Jersey, on Wednesday night. However, their time in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, is not over.

New Jersey scored in the first inning on a wild pitch.

Bridgewater responded in the third inning when left fielder Anthony Sullivan homered to center field to tie the game 1-1.

See ball, hit ball, watch ball fly 🤩 pic.twitter.com/dX2jGnXDbF — Little League (@LittleLeague) August 20, 2026

In the bottom of the sixth inning, New Jersey pitcher/shortstop Mason Rincon homered to center field to win the game for the Metro region champions.

Bridgewater starting pitcher Dominik Mombeleur had eight strikeouts and allowed four hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Bridgewater has another chance to advance in the Little League World Series. The New England champs will play again on Saturday against either Hamilton, Ohio, or Henderson, Nevada, at 3 p.m.

They will have the support of their hometown. Emma's Pub and Pizza held a watch party and raffle event that benefited Bridgewater Little League Wednesday night. Despite the outcome, Bridgewater residents say the experience has been exciting.

"It's really special, it's historical, it's awesome," said Erin Camara. "This is a huge baseball town; they have over 500 kids every single year in this program."

Bridgewater advanced to the Little League World Series after beating Gray-New Gloucester, Maine, 8-0 in the New England regional championship last week. Dominik Mombeleur had 14 strikeouts in the championship game.

Bridgewater is a city in Plymouth County, about 25 miles south of Boston.