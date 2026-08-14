Connecticut, New Jersey state champs face off for spot in Little League World Series

Kids from Darien, Connecticut, and Bayonne, New Jersey, face off Friday evening for a spot in the Little League World Series.

For supporters from New Jersey, it's Bayonne vs. everybody.

"We adopted that attitude, Bayonne vs. everybody, because we feel that. No one's really rooting for us except Bayonne," said Roger Malone, president of Bayonne Little League.

Hundreds of supporters boarded three buses bound for Bristol, Connecticut, to show their love for the Bayonne Little League team in the Metro Regional championship.

Bayonne Little League made history this year, winning the city's first New Jersey state championship. Fans hope to cheer the team on to their first-ever Little League World Series.

"Softball, baseball, soccer, whatever. We just have a lot of love for our city," Bayonne resident Taylor Bodson said.

Standing in Bayonne's way are the Connecticut state champs – the Darien Little Leaguers. They hit the batting cages in Bristol Friday.

"They're getting ready. They're locked in. They're planning to take it to Bayonne," said John Butler, president of Darien Little League. "All of Darien and Darien Little League is so proud of this team. And I know the whole community is coming out to support them tonight."

The team says it's been 60-plus years since Darien made it this far. Players' parents were getting ready Friday afternoon to make the 60-mile drive up to Bristol to show their love.

"We live in a real small community. We're not really known for baseball, so that's why this is so exciting," said Andy Huntington, the mother of one Darien player.

Friday's winner will face Massachusetts on Wednesday in the first round of the Little League World Series.