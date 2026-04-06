Fence obstructing Statue of Liberty view in NYC's Battery Park a "critical security element," U.S. Park Police says

A new security fence in New York City's Battery Park is getting backlash from critics who say it blocks an iconic view of the Statue of Liberty.

People hoping to catch a view of Lady Liberty from the park in Lower Manhattan must now look through the newly-installed metal fence that separates park visitors from passengers screened to board ferries for a closer look.

"Unnecessary risks for the sake of a better view"

United State Park Police said in a statement that the fence is "a critical security element" that protects the Statue of Liberty and the millions of people who visit it every year.

"Removing the security fencing, or even modifying it without very careful consideration, would expose ferry operations to unnecessary risks for the sake of a better view," a spokesperson told CBS News New York.

Visitors have to look through the fence to see the Statue of Liberty. CBS News New York

Park advocates said the installation of the fence was a surprise, without any prior discussion or input from the community.

Advocates and city politicians said the U.S. Park Police and NYPD should work together to come up with a solution. They're calling for a solution "that balances properly the security necessities of the area as well as allowing so many patrons to enjoy the view," Rep. Dan Goldman said.

"We can have both security and waterfront access," said Paula Recart, with The Battery Conservancy.

The New York City Parks Department said it was working with the National Park Service and NYPD to ensue security around the monument while allowing access to as much of the Battery Park waterfront as possible.

U.S. Park Police said the fence is "a critical security element." CBS News New York

"We remain committed to supporting both public access and the safe, effective operation of ferry services in coordination with our federal, state, and local partners, including the National Park Service," a NYC Parks spokesperson said.

What Battery Park visitors said

Some visitors agreed with those criticizing the fence, but others said they'll gladly take tighter security.

"I would much rather be safer," said Chris Daugherty, from Phoenix, Arizona.

"Yeah it gets in the way, and it's not very nice to have this fence," said Jorge Rebilla, of Mexico City.