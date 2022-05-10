Nationwide baby formula shortage causing frustration, fear for both parents and nonprofits

PATERSON, N.J. -- If you're the parent of a young baby, you have probably noticed the nationwide baby formula shortage.

"I go to multiple stores sometimes," parent Magdelyne Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa says she frequently travels more than 20 minutes from her home in Fair Lawn, looking for formula for her 7-month-old daughter. Still, she finds empty shelves.

"It's kind of scary," Hinojosa told CBS2's Nick Caloway.

Formula shelves across the country are bare, thanks to product recalls and a surge in demand.

"There's been a lot of frustration and fear," said Dr. Maryann Maximos, a pediatric gastroenterologist at St. Joseph's Health in Paterson.

She said if you can't find your usual formula, it's OK to use an alternative brand, but check with your baby's doctor first.

"There are some generic formulas that have been working out well for the children if it's a one-to-one transition. Some of the kids that are on these specialty formulas, it's a little bit more difficult. And we're here to help," she said.

The shortage is now impacting nonprofits, too.

The usually-full donation closet at Lighthouse Pregnancy Resource Center in Hawthorne is a bit thin. Donations of baby formula are way down.

"We're going to just buy what we can and pray the rest comes in, you know, from donations," said Debbie Provencher, with the resource center.

It's a similar scene a few minutes away at Oasis - A Haven for Women & Children in Paterson, where more moms are turning for help.

"Like, I had a mom who came and met with me who's super in need of yellow Enfamil and kind of begged me to put some aside for her," said Nicole Moncayo, with the nonprofit.

Experts say it's better to plan ahead, so buy formula online when possible. Doctors recommend having a 10- to 14-day supply on hand. They also warn never to use diluted or homemade formula.

Many stores are now putting limits on how much formula customers can buy, both in store and online.

Manufacturers are ramping up production, but it's not clear when shortages will ease.