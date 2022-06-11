Drill rapper Avanti Frowner killed in botched robbery at Bronx pharmacy

27-year-old killed in shooting at pharmacy in Tremont, the Bronx

NEW YORK -- A drill rapper was killed during a botched robbery in the Bronx.

It happened inside the Amazing Pharmacy in East Tremont on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was with his friend, who survived. He told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains.

The victim was followed into the pharmacy, where he was fatally shot.

Frowner was in town to film a rap video on June 21.

Police are looking for the suspects.