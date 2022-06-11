Watch CBS News
5 wanted in connection to fatal shooting of drill rapper Avanti Frowner at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.

Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.

A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.

Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.

Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

