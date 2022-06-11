5 wanted in connection to fatal shooting of drill rapper Avanti Frowner at Bronx pharmacy

Search for 5 men in fatal shooting at Bronx pharmacy

Search for 5 men in fatal shooting at Bronx pharmacy

Search for 5 men in fatal shooting at Bronx pharmacy

NEW YORK - Five people are wanted in connection to a shooting at a Bronx pharmacy that left a drill rapper dead.

Police say 27-year-old Avanti Frowner, of Los Angeles, was fatally shot Thursday afternoon.

A friend of Frowner's told police three men robbed them of cash and gold chains before following Frowner into a pharmacy on East Tremont Avenue and shooting him.

Frowner was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

On June 9th, a 27-year-old male was shot multiple times & killed near 595 East Tremont Avenue in the Bronx. The five individuals in the below video are being sought in connection to this homicide. If you have any information, contact @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS or DM their account. pic.twitter.com/8SiHUGpCze — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 11, 2022

Frowner had been in town to film a rap video.

Police on Saturday released a video of five individuals wanted in connection to the deadly shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.