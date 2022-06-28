Authorities: 1 hospitalized, dozen others sickened following carbon monoxide leak at Long Island camp

NEW YORK -- A teenager was hospitalized and a dozen others have been sickened from high carbon monoxide levels at a camp.

Chopper 2 flew over the Chabad of Great Neck on East Shore Road on Tuesday morning. Authorities say the fire department was called to a home housing the teens just before 5 a.m. They complained of nausea, headaches, and other symptoms.

The source of the leak was a malfunctioning heating system.