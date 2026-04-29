Contractor facing charges in connection to multi-home fire in Queens

A contractor is facing charges after a fire ripped through four homes in Astoria, Queens, on Wednesday.

The blaze started at around 11 a.m. at a home on 42nd Street. Neighbors say it was unoccupied and a renovation was underway.

Workers were allegedly using a torch on the roof when something went terribly wrong. Fire officials said the flames quickly spread to three adjoining homes.

The residents who were inside at the time were able to escape with their pets. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

A contractor is facing charges after a fire ripped through four homes in Astoria, Queens, on April 29, 2026. CBS News New York

All four homes now have a full vacate order on them. The Red Cross is helping at least 17 people.

Police said Spring Valley resident Luis Wilfrido Simban, 29, was arrested at the scene and has been charged with reckless endangerment for using a propane torch on a combustible roof.

"There was some possible, some illegal construction work going on in the building. That's under investigation at this time," FDNY Deputy Chief Jeffrey Meister said. "So if they were doing torch work on the roof of the building, just be mindful that it is a wood-framed building, and you're not supposed to be using a torch on a wood-frame building."

Simban was given a desk appearance ticket.