Assamad Nash due in court on murder charges in deadly stabbing of Christina Lee in Chinatown

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - The man charged with stabbing Christina Yuna Lee to death inside her Chinatown apartment is expected to make a court appearance Monday. 

Assamad Nash, 25, faces murder charges in her February death

Police said he stalked the 35-year-old and followed her into her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street. 

Neighbors heard screaming and called 911, leading officers to find Lee stabbed to death in a bathtub. 

Prosecutors said Nash committed the crime while he was on supervised release for three other cases. 

