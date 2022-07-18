Assamad Nash due in court on murder charges in deadly stabbing of Christina Lee in Chinatown

NEW YORK - The man charged with stabbing Christina Yuna Lee to death inside her Chinatown apartment is expected to make a court appearance Monday.

Assamad Nash, 25, faces murder charges in her February death.

Police said he stalked the 35-year-old and followed her into her sixth-floor apartment on Chrystie Street.

Neighbors heard screaming and called 911, leading officers to find Lee stabbed to death in a bathtub.

Prosecutors said Nash committed the crime while he was on supervised release for three other cases.