Memorial fund honoring way Chinatown's Christina Lee lived to be split among 5 organizations

NEW YORK — The killing of Christina Lee inside her Chinatown apartment sparked immediate policy changes by city leaders. Now, her family is working on creating a lasting legacy, starting a fund to honor how she lived.

CBS2's Christina Fan spoke with several of the grateful beneficiaries on Tuesday.

Lee's family is turning their pain into purpose, raising money for the causes dearest to her heart. A GoFundMe, created by her sister, reads "Nothing will give her back to us. But with your help we can make the 35 years she spent on Earth mean something for generations to come."

Joseph Reiver with the Elizabeth Street Garden is one of the grateful recipients.

"It's a beyond admirable thing. We're so honored to be a part of it," Reiver said.

Reiver saw Lee often at the garden's poetry readings, where she also enjoyed sketching and music. Her family says she believed in the power of green and open spaces. They have earmarked a portion of the donations to help preserve the land.

"It was very moving to see how the garden resonated with her. It's a place of art, of inspiration. But it's also a place where people can come and deal with self reflection," Reiver said.

So far, the campaign has raised more than $250,000, and will be split between five organizations.

They include the Prospect Park Alliance, Lee's favorite park in the city, and Planned Parenthood, where Lee was an active donor and champion of every woman's right to choose. Also benefiting from the fund is Womankind, an organization helping survivors of sexual violence, and Safewalks, whose founder told CBS2 he felt tremendous guilt after Lee's death, because Chinatown is an area volunteers actively walk.

"It's just given us more drive and more desire to keep pushing harder," Peter Kerre said.

Safewalks helps match New Yorkers who feel unsafe with travel companions. Since beginning last January, it has provided more than 800 walks. The funding now will it expand to other neighborhoods and cover day-to day-costs.

"It's extremely selfless. It's very selfless and that is what makes it so humbling, is that even in light of such a tragedy, the family has greater compassion for greater community," Kerre said.

Turning her senseless death into meaningful change.

Planned Parenthood released the following statement --

"We are saddened by the tragic loss of Christina Lee. Christina was robbed of the future that she had worked hard to create - a future where everyone has personal bodily autonomy and the freedom to thrive in society without fear, shame, or hate. "Planned Parenthood of Greater New York is honored to continue Christina's legacy by providing New Yorkers with the resources, information and health care they need and deserve. We are also recommitting ourselves to fight anti-Asian racism at every turn. Christina Lee will always be remembered as a true champion for humankind."

The family says they surpassed their initial goal of $100,000 in less than 24 hours. They are setting a new goal of $300,000 to establish a memorial fund to provide additional support to the organizations and others.