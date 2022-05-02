Police investigate possible hate crime targeting Asian American woman in Chelsea

Watch CBS News

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are investigating a possible hate crime targeting an Asian American woman in Manhattan. 

It happened just before 9 a.m. on April 24 near Ninth Avenue and West 19th Street in Chelsea

Surveillance video shows the 68-year-old woman crossing the street. A man runs toward her and punches her in the torso as she tries to run away, causing her to fall. 

Police said she suffered back pain and bruised ribs. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition. 

Anyone with information about her attacker is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential. 

First published on May 2, 2022 / 7:34 AM

