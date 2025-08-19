Fatal shooting of influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco under investigation in Westchester County

Many in New York City's hip-hop and nightlife communities are mourning the death of social media influencer Ariela Mejia-Polanco.

The 33-year-old was shot dead Sunday morning while driving alone in her car on the Cross County Parkway in Mount Vernon.

Inwood lounge displays memorial for victim

Mejia-Polanco worked as a hostess at the Opus Lounge in Inwood. She was also an influencer with half a million followers on Instagram under the username "ariiela.lalangosta."

The club posted on social media, "New York City nightlife has lost an angel." Opus Lounge was closed on Monday night out of respect for the victim.

A memorial now sits outside the building, where some stopped by to pay their respects.

"I'm very heartbroken. Just coming now, knowing she had her two daughters, very sad," Jecelia Rodriguez said.

"It really hurts, you know, Dominican. You know, very beautiful. Such a thing like this, very, very sad," Anaceli Hernandez said.

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine mourns death of close friend

In March, on social media, Mejia-Polanco showed off a luxury SUV, which appears to be the same vehicle she was driving Sunday. Her body was found in that vehicle, not far from 42 Broad, where she rented an apartment.

Mejia-Polanco also owned a large home in the northern suburbs. Friends and family there declined to comment.

The victim was a close friend of the controversial rapper and former gang member known as Tekashi 6ix9ine. He posted on social media his love for Mejia-Polanco, whom he featured in a 2023 music video.

Westchester County Police are reviewing the victim's movements and relationships as they work with the office of District Attorney Susan Cacace to build a murder case against whoever is responsible.