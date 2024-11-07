Tekashi 6ix9ine reaches deal to be released from jail after recent arrest

NEW YORK -- Tekashi 6ix9ine is one step closer to getting out of jail after he was arrested last week for violating the terms of his release on a 2019 felony conviction.

The Brooklyn rapper made a deal with federal prosecutors that would require him to serve one month in jail, followed by three months of home detention with a curfew and electric monitoring.

He was arrested on Oct. 29 after his probation officer complained that he had failed drug tests and was not following the rules about getting permission to travel.

The deal also calls for him to submit to supervision from the court's probation department for another year.

Judge Paul A. Engelmayer is expected to sentence the artist, whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, after he admits to the violations at a hearing on Nov. 12.

In 2019, Tekashi 6ix9ine pleaded guilty in a racketeering case involving the gang known as the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods and was sentenced to two years in prison. He was freed months early in April 2020 after complaining that he was particularly susceptible to COVID, which was spreading through the country's jails and prisons.

At a hearing last month, the judge expressed dismay at the rapper's apparent failure to follow the rules, noting he was granted compassionate release during the pandemic. Tekashi 6ix9ine apologized and told the judge he was "not a bad person."